Your Money: Best tips and tricks for when high temps put pressure on power grids and your wallet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is running at full capacity as temperatures soar across Tennessee, bringing electricity demand close to summer record levels.

"This is kind of the weather we plan for all year and prepare for," said Scott Brooks, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

With air conditioners and other appliances running around the clock during the extreme heat, electric meters are moving up quickly, putting pressure on both the power grid and consumers' wallets.

"When we get to warm temps like this, we're trying to run every generating unit we have to keep up with demand," Brooks said.

Before summer arrives each year, the federally owned electric utility performs 500 checks at power plants, including the ones in Middle Tennessee, to ensure equipment functions properly during peak demand periods.

The TVA also works proactively with large industrial customers to manage system load during critical periods.

"We have demand response programs where we work with big industries, not only to work with them to save energy, but also to help them cut back, and incentives to cut back whenever we need that extra bit of power, so it's not impacting their operations," he said.

Electricity demand on Tuesday and Wednesday is forecast to reach 33,000 megawatts, approaching the all-time summer record of 33,482 megawatts set in 2007.

While customers aren't being asked to reduce usage yet, making small changes could lead to significant savings on electric bills.

"Your dryer, your stove, those are appliances that create a lot of ambient heat. Close your blinds on the side of the house where the sun comes in. That radiant heat in the afternoon causes your AC to work that much harder," Brooks advises.

For every degree you raise your thermostat, you can save approximately 3% on your cooling bill. With the U.S. Energy Information Administration reporting average residential electric bills in our region at about $184 this summer, that equals about $5.50 saved per degree adjustment.

The TVA notes that while summer demand is high, the highest peak demand in its 91-year history occurred on January 22 when regional temperatures averaged 11 degrees, pushing demand to higher than 35,000 megawatts.

Consumers looking for additional savings can visit EnergyRight.com for tips and information on rebates, including a $50 rebate for HVAC tune-ups and additional rebates for some system replacements.

Another option is the EnergyRight Smart Thermostat Program, which allows utility companies to adjust smart thermostats by no more than four degrees from the user's setting, for a maximum of four hours during peak demand periods. Participants receive $65 annually for enrolling in the program.

Have you found creative ways to stay cool while keeping your energy bills down? Share your cooling hacks with me at hannah.mcdonald@NewsChannel5.com. Your strategy might be featured in our follow-up story.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.