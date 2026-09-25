Your sprinkler could be putting a strain on Nashville's water system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year's scorching summer not only takes a toll on us, but on our city's water.

With a strain on the system, Metro Water Services is now asking for your help.

The heat has led to a natural uptick in water usage — but taking showers and keeping cool isn't the problem. It's your automatic sprinkler system.

The utility company said everyone irrigating at the same time has made it harder for the city's pumping system to get water to the farthest-reaching areas.

"So we fill our reservoirs at lower elevations and then we use pumping stations to pump water up to reservoirs at higher elevations," explained Sonia Allman, the strategic communications manager for Metro Water Services. "It is a pumping capacity issue, not a water scarcity concern. So we're not asking people to reduce the amount of water they use, we're just asking them to use it at a time that we don't have the normal water usage."

If not, people who live higher up or farther from downtown may be left with a weak stream for sinks and showers, or even worse, little to no water in a fire emergency.

"We don't want to have to be in that situation. We also don't want any of our customers to be without the pressure they want and need for their shower and normal activities," said Allman.

Water Metro Services is asking even numbered addresses to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between midnight and 4 a.m. and odd numbered addresses to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday within that time frame.

Metro Water Services is also asking you to water no more than three days each week and for two to three hours at most.

Allman added if the situation worsens, they could shut off irrigation systems themselves. However, with the cooler weather moving in, she doesn't think that will happen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.