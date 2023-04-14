Capitol View commentary: Friday, April 14, 2023

CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, NEWSCHANNEL5 Political Analyst

April 14,2023

WHAT A DIFFERENCE A COUPLE OF WEEKS CAN MAKE

I want to open my Capitol View column this week, the same way I opened my INSIDE POLITICS show last Friday. That’s when my first comments were:

“Whenever you take some time away from this program (or my column), as I have done the past three weeks, you know things will be changed when you return.

But never have I seen what’s happened this time, with major continuing, controversies growing, and changing in intensity, and new situations emerging, some with deadly and potentially ominous political consequences.”

The deadliest mass shooting in Tennessee history at the Covenant School on Monday, March 27 shook Nashville to its core. But again, our first responders quickly ran towards the danger to stop further loss of life, while the whole community sought to wrap its arms around the victims’ families and all of those related to the Covenant family to help them deal with this unthinkable tragedy.

Even though I was in Rome, social media helped me learn of this heinous crime when folks here did. 10:00 a.m. Nashville time is 4:00 p.m. in the Eternal City and we had just returned from a visit to the Vatican.

At first, THE TENNESSEEAN was blocking its coverage to everyone but subscribers. I am a subscriber but apparently, that is not recognized if you are in Europe. Finally, the paper opened up some of its stories, and from the rest of social media, I began to capture the true horror of what happened.

There have been so many mass shootings in the last 3-plus months of this year alone (approaching 150), these horrible events seem to become routine, making you feel disconnected. Then, based a few Facebook posts, I began to realize the Covenant mass shooting had a personal connection for me.

One of my Class of 1969 Father Ryan classmates lost his 9-year-old granddaughter among the students killed. I did not know the little girl, and I am only in touch with her grandfather through Facebook. I do have four grandchildren of my own, two of which are just slightly younger than the little girl gunned down.

Grandchildren are the special spice of life as you get older. To lose one of them for any reason is beyond heartbreaking. To lose them to a senseless crime is just very hard to understand.

As Nashville came together to move the city forward in the wake of another community tragedy, our young people again led the way. Much as they did in reaction to the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, it was our young people who organized daily marches to the Capitol, demanding “common sense” gun laws.

For years, the Republicans who control our General Assembly have only been interested in passing more pro-gun bills, making it easier for almost anyone and everyone to buy and go armed with no training. The GOP lawmakers did announce they would postpone any consideration of gun laws for a week in light of the Covenant shootings. The Senate even extended that postponement for the rest of this year’s session.

But these protestors know how meaningless these postponements are. Disappointed their elders again will not act, they showed up every day, inside and outside the Capitol. Three Democratic lawmakers tried, but failed, to bring their cause to the floor for debate. Finally, they even broke the rules of decorum by entering the well of the House to speak, then using a bullhorn to launch a demonstration, getting followers in the gallery to chant and sing, demanding action against guns.

But the Super Majority was not pleased. The trio of lawmakers, young African American Representatives Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin J. Pearson of Knoxville, along with Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, were silenced, then had their committee assignments stripped and their legislative access sharply restricted. Then, led by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, ouster changes were brought.

After no committee review, the matter was brought to the House floor Thursday. That’s where two black lawmakers were expelled by a 2/3 vote, while Johnson, who is white and has more years of legislative experience, avoided expulsion by a single vote. Johnson was also less demonstrative in her actions during the House floor demonstration, but even she says, she was spared because of the color of her skin. It is something GOP lawmakers of course deny, despite what the political optics and history indicate.

There is no question, the decorum rules of the House were violated. But historically, expulsion has been used only to deal with lawmakers, accused or convicted of serious crimes, which this was NOT.

Clearly, the GOP Super Majority overreached and sought to use a political atom bomb to kill a gnat. But this time, it blew back on them big time! The local legislative bodies in the ousted lawmakers’ districts quickly used their authority to temporarily fill the empty seats (until a special election) by sending back the two men who were just kicked out.

In fact, Justin Jones of Nashville returned with a unanimous vote of the Metro Council that had him back in his seat without missing a House session. Justin K. Pearson was returned by the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday.

If the GOP Super Majority hoped to crush and put these outspoken black lawmakers in their place, that clearly failed. All of the TENNESSEE THREE have become national political superstars, with the two ousted lawmakers estimated to have each raised $1 to $2 million in campaign funds while temporarily out of office.

The swift action by the Metro Council to hold a special meeting, vote and send the paperwork to the Capitol to reinstate Justin Jones to his House seat Monday afternoon, had a method to its very quick actions. Remember how last month when the Republicans gave final approval to the new law to cut the Metro Council in half from 40 to 20 members? Both Speakers and Governor Bill Lee gave their final approvals within an hour or so, a process that can sometimes take hours, if not days. The Council did its work even faster, taking its reinstatement vote, then holding a second special meeting to approve the certified minutes of its first meeting, a process required by the State House Clerk. Normally approval of minutes wouldn’t happen until the next regular Council session set for April 18. But as one Council member told me: “We want to show the folks up on the Hill, we can work even faster down here at the Metro Courthouse!”

Even the late-night comedians have figured out more than the Tennessee GOP Super Majority has, about how badly they’ve screwed up.

And while the GOP is putting up a false front, claiming they have no regrets, and would seek to oust the same lawmakers again in the future if they break the rules, you can clearly detect some inner party bickering and finger-pointing among Republican House members from a leaked audio tape from a closed-door meeting. That’s where there were strong complaints about colleagues who left them 'hung out to dry' because they did not follow through on pledges to also vote to expel Gloria Johnson, the one member of the Tennessee Three not kicked out (falling one vote short). The closed-door session was so secret some legislative staff didn’t even know about it. But THE TENNESSEE HOLLER got a copy of the taped comments.

Finally, three U.S. Senators are asking for a Justice Department probe of the Republican ouster of two of the three members of the Tennessee Three.

THE GOP SUPER MAJORITY SUFFERS A SECOND SETBACK THIS WEEK

After a three-judge panel reviewed the new law reducing the size of the Metro Council, they issued an injunction Monday, suspending the new measure. That opens the door for Metro officials to hold the regularly scheduled August election to select a new 40-member Council.

The decision was music to the ears of Metro leaders, especially because the ruling came down just as the Council was beginning its special meetings process to reinstate Representative Justin Jones.

There remains an important caveat. The judges did not overturn the law. In fact, two of the judges indicated that Metro could lose their arguments against reducing the size of the Council when the city’s full lawsuit is heard on its merits. But they agreed that the state’s ham-headed, full-speed, damn-the-torpedoes effort to cut the size of the Council before the August election was too fast and likely too confusing to the voters and everybody else.

So if the Council is reduced by half, it appears it won’t go into effect until the next round of city’s elections in August 2027.

Stay tuned and remember, even after their twin setbacks on Monday, the GOP Super Majority still has several more anti-Nashville bills moving in the Legislature that could easily pass and become law before the session ends in a few weeks.

One of other unexpected casualty for state Republicans is speculation that all the recent controversies may hurt the state’s chances to host the 2028 GOP National Convention.

Says THE TENNESSEE JOURNAL: “Supporters had circled this weekend on their calendars to try to seal the deal for the next presidential cycle’s crowning event. The Republican National Committee is holding a donor retreat in Nashville…those attending will be rubbing elbows at the gleaming new Four Seasons Hotel. Speakers are scheduled to include Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. Plus, the Tennessee contingent of Gov. Bill Lee, Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, and Rep. Mark Green.”

“But the timing could hardly be worse. Tennessee has been in the intense glare of national media attention over last week’s move by Republicans to expel Democratic Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville, Justin Pearson of Memphis, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville for taking over the House floor to demand gun control laws following the Covenant School shooting that left six dead, including three 9-year-olds.”

The frayed relations between the local government and Republicans in the legislature (also) don’t exactly make a strong case for why the RNC should choose Nashville in 2028.’

Of course, the irony of it all is that the effort to cut the size of the Metro Council and all the other anti-Nashville legislation resulted because the city declined to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Meanwhile, the overall level of tension on the Hill remains high. In his speech to supporters after being sworn in on the Capitol steps, Justin Jones called on House Speaker Cameron Sexton to resign because of his undemocratic actions. But while it appears likely the two will be back at odds soon, this week also saw a development that portends the possibility of the General Assembly considering and perhaps even voting on gun-related legislation.

GOVERNOR BILL LEE SUPPORTS RED FLAG GUN LEGISLATION AND ISSUES AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TIGHTENING GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS IN TENNESSEE

In his four-plus years as Governor, Bill Lee has supported and signed into law every piece of pro-gun legislation passed by the Republican Super Majority.

But in the wake of the Covenant mass shooting tragedy, he’s changed. His wife lost her best friend amidst the bullets. At first, Mr. Lee stayed true to form, recommending, with quick lawmaker approval, millions of dollars more in funds to toughen and make schools more secure with extra security, training, and on-site security officers. But this does not do anything to keep weapons out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have guns.

Notably, the Governor did not endorse plans, again moving through the General Assembly, to arm teachers.

Instead, the Governor now says it’s time “to keep guns from dangerous people.” In that regard, he is seeking to work with lawmakers to craft a bill that will develop a stronger order of protection law (the one in force now is very weak).

The Governor does not call his bill a “red flag law” as it’s called in several states. The Governor has also issued an Executive Order toughening the state’s background check rules regarding guns.

The calls from the Governor have received support from Democrats and from Republican Lt. Governor Randy McNally, the Speaker of the Senate. Cameron Sexton, the GOP Speaker of the House, seems somewhat supportive if some amendments are added.

As for the state’s powerful gun lobby group and many conservative lawmakers, they are strongly opposed to the Governor’s plans.

Here is a Phil Williams story on the man who heads up The Tennessee Firearms Association and is leading the opposition to the bill.

Timing could become a major issue to get any gun reform bill passed. Republicans are now looking to wrap up this session as soon as the next two weeks or so. Before anything else happens?

TWO LOCAL JOURNALISTS PROVIDE A VIEW FROM THE HILL ON INSIDE POLITICS

With the eyes of the world upon the state, it has been another wacky and controversial week on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

Two African American lawmakers, who were expelled by the Republican Super Majority last week, have been unanimously restored, at least temporarily to their posts by Memphis and Nashville local lawmakers, moves that came within a few short days after their removals.

Meanwhile debate over gun laws in Tennessee, in the wake of the Covenant School massacre here in Nashville, took a somewhat unexpected turn with Governor Bill Lee calling out for new legislation to keep guns away from people who are a threat to themselves and others. The Governor also issued an executive order toughening the state’s background check procedures with buying guns.

To talk about all this and more on INSIDE POLITICS this week our guests are Blaise Gainey, from WPLN Nashville Public Radio and Chris Davis, NEWSCHANNEL5’s Capitol Hill reporter.

A POTENTIAL SNAG LOOMS OVER THE TITAN STADIUM APPROVAL

Back late last year, it appeared the plans for the new $2.1 billion domed Titans stadium and events center seemed on a glide path to approval.

A non-binding term sheet passed with more than a two-thirds vote of support in the 40-member Metro Council. But when the final deal came up the Council added an amendment at its last meeting on April 4 that could scuttle the financing, and has the Titans, the Cooper administration and several potential major users of the new facility asking the amendment be removed or significantly altered.

AXIOS NASHVILLE reports the amendment added by a narrow one-vote margin 19-18 guarantees the city a portion of the rent money collected at concerts and sporting events at the new stadium. Metro's share would be up to 10% of the value of each ticket sold.

But the Titans say that would cost the Titans $470 million and jeopardize the deal. The AXIOS article also says the commissioner of the SEC and a group of prominent music industry executives have sent letters to council opposing the amendment.

The Council meets to consider the matter again next Tuesday evening, April 18.

AN IMPORTANT PARKING GARAGE DOWNTOWN CLOSES FOR REPAIRS

It was built during controversy back in the early 1980s when Mayor Richard Fulton was trying to build Nashville’s first downtown convention center.

The old Sam Davis Hotel was imploded to make way for it.

That demolition itself created controversy since the Sam Davis was an SRO, a single-room occupancy hotel, frequently used by Nashville’s homeless, to stay off the streets.

But for four decades the Church Street garage has played an important role in facilitating growth downtown, first for the convention center across Commerce, when it was there, and for the adjoining convention hotel which is still in operation. It has also been for many years where patrons go to use Nashville’s most wonderful public building, our Downtown Library.

In addition, the Church Street facility is one of a couple of city-owned garages that help keep downtown parking rates from going completely out of sight. I parked there many times when going to concerts or games at the Arena or the Ryman or TPAC or anywhere downtown.

Let’s hope whatever structural repairs are needed can be done quickly and not at too great an expense.

Change, it seems, is constant downtown. Ryman Hospitality is closing its downtown's Wildhorse Saloon. Country star Luke Combs will open an entertainment venue in the iconic space in partnership with Opry Entertainment Group.

The Wildhorse was one of the first major developments in the early 1990s that moved Historic Second Avenue, from its rebirth as a business and office center address, to its now world- famous reputation as being the party center and nightlife mecca of Nashville.

ABORTION COULD BE BACK BEFORE THE U.S. SUPREME COURT

Remember when the U. S. Supreme Court ruled last year that abortion is a matter for the states to decide, not the federal government.

Well, the issue could be back before the nine Justices very soon at the request President Joe Biden.

The reason is that the federal courts across the country have made a mess over what to about abortion pills with contradictory rulings that frankly only the High Court can unravel.

Remember how happy Republican federal lawmakers were to get abortion under the domain of the 50 states and out of Washington. How is that working out?

THE TRANSPORTATION REVOLUTION COULD SOON BE ANOTHER BIG STEP CLOSER

I have said several times in this column that the nation is on the cusp of a massive transportation revolution not seen since the days of the transition from horses and buggies, to vehicles operated by internal combustion engines.

Now in a move to massively move towards electric vehicles to fight climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration is proposing new fleet emissions standardsthat will would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales, which is just 7%.

The biggest questions that remain are, will there be enough materials to produce all the home charging stations, and can the electric grid sustain it? What about enough batteries? Or fuel charging stations for motorists out on the highways?

Making all that happen, will certainly produce the biggest revolution in transportation in over a decade? Are, or can we be, ready? Some of the new standards would take effect in 2027, not that many years from now.

INFLATION KEEPS FALLING BUT STILL SLOWLY

Wednesday saw another government report on consumer prices.

It found that inflation on an annual basis is down to 5% in April, compared to a 6% annual rate in March.

Overall that’s good news, in fact, the inflation rate, once well above 9%, is now at its lowest since 2021.

But Federal Reserve officials have a goal of getting inflation down annually to 2% to 3%.

So the bad news is, it is likely the Fed will raise interest rates in May for the tenth time in the past 12 months by another one-quarter of one percent.