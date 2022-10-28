Capitol View commentary: Friday, October 28, 2022

RENDERINGS AND VIDEO RELEASED ON THE NEW TITANS DOMED STADIUM AS METRO COUNCIL GETS ITS FIRST BRIEFING; INSIDE POLITICS EXPLORES: IS A REPUBLICAN WAVE BUILDING FOR THE NOVEMBER 8th MID-TERM ELECTION? THE STRANGEST RECESSION EVER? AS THE DAYS GROW SHORTER AND WINTER APPROACHES, DOES A “DOUBLE” OR “TRIPLEDEMIC” THREATEN? A LINGERING COVID IMPACT: MASSIVE ONGOING LEARNING LOSS; FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEREMY DURHAM IN TROUBLE AGAIN; THE END OF TWO POLITICAL CAREERS ON TENNESSEE’S CAPITOL HILL; WHEN WILL IT END?

RENDERINGS AND VIDEO RELEASED ON THE NEW TITANS DOMED STADIUM AS METRO COUNCIL GETS ITS FIRST BRIEFING

In a week that the Metro Council held its first committee meeting on the new $2.1 billion domed stadium to be built on the East Bank for the Tennessee Titans NFL football team, the proposal became more than just news reports and numbers on a piece of paper.

The team on Tuesday released the first color renderings of the stadium and, to raise excitement even further, a brief flashy video to further build fan interest and overall community support, went viral online. In talking privately with some Metro and state sources, they were thrilled at how the renderings and the video went viral quickly garnering hundreds of thousands, if not over a million views.

These sources also say the renderings and video is sparking interest from groups and businesses not previously showing an interest in investing in Nashville. I also heard the high-profile WrestleMania event is particularly interested in being held in the new stadium.

But when the Metro Council’s East Bank oversight committee met Wednesday, questions continue to be asked about the stadium’s price tag and, getting even more down to the basics, where is the parking? Neither the renderings nor the video provides any clues, and there have already been parking and access issues at the current Nissan Stadium, which has acres of surface parking where now the new stadium will be constructed. There are also ongoing parking issues at GEODIS Park, the new MLS stadium at the Fairgrounds.

This article details what was presented to the Council, including the response from Metro officials about the “non-binding” term sheet the Council is being asked to approve. Metro Finance Director Kelly Flanery said the document would provide the Titans a "comfort level around the proposed funding sources.”

But that didn’t seem to provide much comfort to council members who still have plenty of questions and concerns. The Council is set to consider its first legislation on the stadium project at its meeting November 1. It could be well into the spring of 2023 before the legislation the Council must approve is done.

Meanwhile, what is happening with another major development on the East Bank? The giant Oracle company is in the process of building a tech campus here with many new jobs, all with significant financial assistance from both the city and the state.

But now NEWSCHANNEL 5 reports Oracle is preparing to lay off local workers.

INSIDE POLITICS EXPLORES: IS A REPUBLICAN WAVE BUILDING FOR THE NOVEMBER 8th MID-TERM ELECTION?

There are less than 2 weeks to go now until the November 8th mid-term election.

At stake is control of both houses of Congress along with governorships and state legislatures across the nation.

How are the races trending nationwide and here in Tennessee?

To give us their insights and share their political experience, our guests on INSIDE POLITICS this week are Nashville lawyer and Democratic analyst Larry Woods and Republican political commentator and strategist Scottie Hughes.

We thank them both for joining us again.

THE STRANGEST RECESSION EVER?

Even as more and more economists are predicting a 100% likelihood of a recession in 2023, the latest government report on the nation’s gross domestic product, released Thursday, shows the American economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter, marking its first increase in 2022 and a sharp turnaround after six months of contraction.

Two-quarters of economic contraction used to be one of the definitions of a recession. So, what does this unexpected economic rebound mean? As usual, it depends on which political party you believe, whether you believe the uptick can be sustained or that continued inflation and rising interest rates and other factors forecast more bad economic news ahead. Meanwhile, to further stop inflation, the Federal Reserve Board is poised to raise interest rates another ¾ of 1% this coming week.

Another sign of the continuing ravages caused by inflation is seen in a new national study released this week. It finds Nashvillians need $71,000 a year to rent a one-bedroom apartment here. That’s the 14th highest salary needed among cities across the nation.

AS THE DAYS GROW SHORTER AND WINTER APPROACHES, DOES A “DOUBLE” OR “TRIPLEDEMIC” THREATEN?

Since the COVID pandemic struck in 2020, and many Americans took steps to protect themselves, the annual fall and winter spike of the flu and the virus known as RSV has been lower than expected.

But based on what has happened in the southern hemisphere this year, cases of the flu and RSV, which has a significant impact on children, are returning early, and in larger numbers than usual.

Health officials are concerned that, along with the annual spike in COVID cases in the winter months, we may be facing a “twindemic” — or even a “tripledemic.”

The RSV outbreak can already be seen in Nashville’s children’s hospitals with a concern rising the double or triple impact may be here in the weeks to come.

A LINGERING COVID IMPACT: MASSIVE ONGOING LEARNING LOSS

It has been a deep concern since the pandemic began, the learning loss resulting from schools being shut down or conducted remotely.

Now the most definitive national assessment yet yields a report with alarming numbers. Fourth & eighth-graders falling behind in reading, along with the largest ever decline in math scores!

Tennessee educators and lawmakers took early steps to address the learning loss challenge. But this article by CHALKBEAT-TENNESSEE says those efforts to increase tutoring and to add summer sessions are not yet showing signs of success.

FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEREMY DURHAM IN TROUBLE AGAIN

Former Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Durham is in trouble again.

Six years after he was expelled from the House after allegations that he harassed 22 women at the Capitol, last Saturday night he was arrested on DUI charges in downtown Nashville on Lower Broad.

THE END OF TWO POLITICAL CAREERS ON TENNESSEE’S CAPITOL HILL

Two political careers ended in Tennessee this week.

The oldest member of the Tennessee General Assembly, Memphis Representative Barbara Cooper has died at the age of 93, and after more than 25 years of service.

Her loss is being mourned by her colleagues.

May she rest in peace.

Another Memphis lawmaker, State Senator Brian Kelsey, once a rising star in Tennessee Republican politics is not seeking re-election.

He also decided this week to change his not guilty plea to federal campaign finance election irregularities, likely further marking an end to his political career, the victim of the seemingly never-ending corruption in our State Legislature.

WHEN WILL IT END?

Late breaking news on Friday morning reports the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. Representatives, was attacked in their home in San Franciso and injured by an intruder.

This was not a robbery. The perpetrator asked if “Nancy” was home. Fortunately, she was not.

But when will this increasing level of violence in our politics come to an end?