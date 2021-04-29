As rebound from pandemic continues, live music ramps up in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The rebound continues for big events here in Middle Tennessee, especially when it comes to live music.

Major music events are coming up in the next few months, including the 4th of July plans in Nashville. Bonnaroo over in Manchester is already sold out for early September and the Pilgrimage Music Festival just announced its lineup for this year. Tickets went on sale Thursday morning.

This year's festival comes after last year's was canceled because of the pandemic. Those that bought tickets to the 2020 festival were able to transfer them to this year's, and we did a bit of digging for you – if you transferred your 2020 tickets to the 2021 festival, you are all set. You can expect your passes a few weeks before the festival.

It is set for September 25 and 26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The lineup includes The Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage the Elephant.

For some perspective regarding the pandemic, the CDC says you don't need to wear a mask outside if you are full vaccinated but are recommended when you are in a crowded area. I did a quick search on Pilgrimage’s website for frequently asked questions, and there was no mention of masks.

Of course, all of this is just the beginning. Bridgestone Arena's website shows concerts will be back in July with performers like Justin Bieber and Luke Bryan.