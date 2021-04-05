As vaccine rollout continues, pandemic-era travel numbers soar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more shots go into arms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its updated guidance for vaccinated travelers, and we are seeing records set in the air.

Saturday marked the 24th day in a row where more than one million passengers were screened at airports across the country, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This is happening as health experts are warning about more coronavirus cases.

When it comes to why this travel spike is all happening now, some travelers have given a couple of reasons – like COVID fatigue and more vaccines being doled out. Health officials say the vaccine is the answer to COVID-19 fatigue.

Right now, the vaccines and virus are competing, and we are seeing changes all across the country in terms of how the pandemic is being handled, all while some health officials fear another surge.

Last week, the CDC released new travel guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says once you have passed the two week mark of your final vaccine, you can travel at a low risk to yourself. They say you can travel in the U.S. without getting tested and without quarantining when you get home as long as you are taking the typical precautions – masks, social distancing, etc.

However, international travel is a bit different. While you don’t need a test unless required by the place you are flying to or quarantine unless required by your state, you still need a negative COVID test to get back to the U.S. and get another test a few days after getting home – even when fully vaccinated.

For those not fully vaccinated, the old recommendations still apply, which does include testing before and after plus quarantining.

The CDC is discouraging non-essential travel in the U.S. for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.