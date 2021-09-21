Blackburn, Hagerty want to expand 'Save our Stages Act' to help 'blue collar' industry workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee senators announced they plan to help the music industry once again rebound from this pandemic by expanding the "Save our Stages Act."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty introduced the M.U.S.I.C. Act. A release from Blackburn's office said, the Music Under Severe Income Crisis is to "address gaps in financial support for blue collar workers in the music industry."

The expansion on the S.O.S Act is listed in the release as including companies and workers in the live event industry who faced financial trouble because of shutdowns during the pandemic.

“The MUSIC Act builds on our existing work to support the recovering arts community and ensures that blue collar workers in the live events industry can thrive," Senator Blackburn said in the statement.

The release claims the S.O.S. act cast a "narrow net" and "only benefited a small portion of the industry by excluding many blue-collar workers."

Back in December, Congress passed a massive COVID-19 relief package that included the Save Our Stages Act, a bill that promised to provide a $15-billion boost to independent music venues.