Churches adjust restrictions and plans for Easter weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Churches are preparing for Easter services as they expect crowds since people are getting vaccinated now.

One church in Nashville has a sign that said 'Easter isn’t canceled.'

Freddy T. Wyatt with Real Life Church Sango, in the Clarksville area, said they expect a crowd on Easter. They added an additional service in the morning so people can social distance. "We’re really excited about Easter, it’s kind of the super bowl for the church."

Some mega-churches like Brentwood Baptist Church are asking that members RSVP.

While the Catholic Bishop for the Diocese of Nashville is urging priests to relax COVID-19 protocols if that’s what’s best for their church. In a letter, he said churches can now increase capacity, and he will be restoring the obligation to attend Mass.

It seems like every church is doing something different. Wyatt said, "It’s kind of impossible, there’s an old saying you can make some people happy some of the time, this little phrase ends you can make everyone happy none of the time."

Wyatt said Real Life Sango has a mask area and a mask optional area during worship. They've learned to live stream, and will also have an outdoor service coming up so people have various options that meet their preference. Wyatt said, "And so, our real aim is to please God.”

Managing restrictions during the pandemic is a juggling act, and Wyatt knows firsthand how COVID-19 impacts families. "I contracted COVID, and like many people had the fever and the aches, but it escalated into COVID pneumonia, and I ended up in the ICU at Vanderbilt," Wyatt said.

He's home now recovering. "I haven’t actually preached a full sermon yet back in real life... perhaps on Easter Sunday! We’ll see,” Wyatt said.

Since some churches are changing their restrictions, so you people should check their websites, or call them ahead of Easter for the latest.