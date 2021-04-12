Company puts on micro-concerts to get musicians paid

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local company is orchestrating micro-concerts to help artists get paid as vaccinations are underway.

During the pandemic, the music was turned down in Music City. Now, the volume dial is turning back up. “Traditionally we don’t consider ourselves an event planner, but we pivoted our business. We really wanted to get our musicians back," Nick Howard said, "I mean it’s Nashville, and people need that. It’s sort of like the lifeblood of this city."

Bookable co-founder Nick Howard said their business was planted several years ago, and now it's bloomed into micro-concerts. Howard said, "and so now it’s blossomed into something that’s sort of become the core component of my business."

Nick's wife, Katelyn Silver Howard, has a background in event planning and marketing, so they're a perfect match. Katelyn Silver Howard said, "For us I think it’s just exciting to be part of the rebound, this new wave of how have businesses pivoted, and how are people finding solutions?"

Celebrating a special event with your own personalized concert at home is a growing trend. "Obviously it helps the musicians get back to work, and it’s a one-of-a-kind curated experience,” Howard said.

If backyard concerts aren't your speed, on Thursdays they host the Secret Sounds Series at White Avenue Studio. Howard said, "They always use me as a guinea pig, so I play a couple of our events, and I just had this feeling on stage of being born again, and just a newfound appreciation for playing."

Starting next week, they’re launching a second series called Live from the Rooftop at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel. If you would like to go to an outdoor event, or book a backyard concert with Bookable, go here.

Nick and Katelyn said their most visited website is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to check on safety guidelines for live music.

If you recognized Nick in the story, it might be because he won The Voice in Germany.

Courtesy: Robbie Hall Creative for the video clip in the story’s introduction in the newscast.