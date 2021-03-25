Have anxiety about in-person return to work? You’re not alone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready to return to the office after working from home for more than a year? As more companies lay out plans to return to work in-person, some people are getting anxious just thinking about it.

We’ve all been living in this pandemic for a while and have grown accustomed to working from home, so returning to the office will be an adjustment.

Studies have shown that any type of change, even if it's positive, can cause us to feel stressed and that's normal. However, as more people get vaccinated, it's likely our stress and anxiety levels will go down.

Some people may still have some reservations about returning to work though. Dr. Marney White says employers can help workers feel more comfortable by setting safety guidelines, regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Dr. White says anxiety should not be seen as a phobia.

"What we need to realize is that for many individuals, like those with pre-existing conditions or other factors that would put them in increased risk of severe outcomes or possibly death due to the coronavirus, this concern is not disproportionate,” said Dr. White.

Dr. White advises people to gradually expose themselves to whatever they're fearing. Also think about the benefits of going back into the office like getting support from colleagues or being able to have time to yourself during that morning and evening commute.