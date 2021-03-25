Have anxiety about in-person return to work? You’re not alone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready to return to the office after working from home for more than a year? As more companies lay out plans to return to work in-person, some people are getting anxious just thinking about it.
We’ve all been living in this pandemic for a while and have grown accustomed to working from home, so returning to the office will be an adjustment.
Studies have shown that any type of change, even if it's positive, can cause us to feel stressed and that's normal. However, as more people get vaccinated, it's likely our stress and anxiety levels will go down.
Some people may still have some reservations about returning to work though. Dr. Marney White says employers can help workers feel more comfortable by setting safety guidelines, regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Dr. White says anxiety should not be seen as a phobia.
"What we need to realize is that for many individuals, like those with pre-existing conditions or other factors that would put them in increased risk of severe outcomes or possibly death due to the coronavirus, this concern is not disproportionate,” said Dr. White.
Dr. White advises people to gradually expose themselves to whatever they're fearing. Also think about the benefits of going back into the office like getting support from colleagues or being able to have time to yourself during that morning and evening commute.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.