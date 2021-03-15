How to track your $1,400 stimulus payment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the weekend you may have noticed a little extra cash drop into your back account. The $1,400 stimulus payments started rolling out, but for those still waiting, when will you get yours?

In his 50 years of preparing taxes, Cecil Stone, founder of Advanced Tax and Income Services says another round of Stimulus checks is something new to everyone.

"We’re still going to see some changes, we’re going to see people disappointed because they didn’t get it in time or they didn’t get it at all," said Stone.

Stone says once they figure out the qualifications for the first stimulus payment- they quickly learned the second and third stimulus checks were different.

"The stimulus virtually is a new tax break and every time you turn around there's a change in them," Stone said.

He says since the government decided to help struggling Americans financially through the pandemic, his office and many other tax providers have been fielding calls on several questions like "will I get the check" and if so, when.

"You have to claim a child or claim yourself before you get it, are there going to be back taxes taken from it, maybe. There's a lot of maybe."

One question people have: "what happens if I'm now divorced and no longer have a joint account -- where will my check go?"

It will go into the account the IRS has on file for your 2019 tax return.

"Things are constantly changing, bank accounts. I had so many people come in with a different bank account," said Stone.

For any other questions, Stone says to call the tax service you filed with and they should help.

To help track your stimulus, the IRS released the tracking the stimulus tool. It’s really simple – you go online and will enter some basic information – social security, birthday etc.

Then you will be given the specific date your direct deposit will be put into your back account. Those of you who have it set for direct deposit will be getting your payments first. After the deposit, checks and pre-paid debit cards will be sent out. This tool will tell you what kind of payment you can expect.

Now, there have been problems in the past. The system can get overwhelmed, and there was incorrect account information and deposit dates for some folks during the second round of payments when they were $600.

Also, this tool doesn’t show the status of the other previous two payments. If you are eligible and didn’t get it, you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 tax returns.