Independent Venue Week kicks off today; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Independent venues are being celebrated this week after so many business owners endured an incredibly difficult time during the pandemic.
Monday kicks off Independent Venue Week, and it’s all about celebrating the importance of local venues. This week, you can expect a lot of performances around Nashville and the rest of the country.
There are 367 venues from all 50 states participating in this week’s event. In total, there are more than 450 shows – making this the biggest event to date.
Even though venues like EXIT/IN have since welcomed music lovers back with live music, the pandemic was tough. They laid off 57 employees.
This situation wasn’t unique to that spot by any means. For perspective, independent venues had a projected loss of $9 billion in 2020.
Other spots in Nashville participating in Independent Venue Week include: The Listening Room Cafe, Rudy's Jazz Room, The Basement, The High Watt at Mercy Lounge and Third Coast Comedy Club.
In addition, on July 15, there will be a day of panels for students and young professionals wanting to work in live music.
Click here to view a list of all participating venues.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.