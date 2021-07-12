Watch

Independent Venue Week kicks off today; what you need to know

This marks Independent Venue Week, and it’s all about celebrating the importance of local venues. This week, you can expect a lot of performances around Nashville and the rest of the country.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Independent venues are being celebrated this week after so many business owners endured an incredibly difficult time during the pandemic.

Monday kicks off Independent Venue Week, and it’s all about celebrating the importance of local venues. This week, you can expect a lot of performances around Nashville and the rest of the country.

There are 367 venues from all 50 states participating in this week’s event. In total, there are more than 450 shows – making this the biggest event to date.

Even though venues like EXIT/IN have since welcomed music lovers back with live music, the pandemic was tough. They laid off 57 employees.

This situation wasn’t unique to that spot by any means. For perspective, independent venues had a projected loss of $9 billion in 2020.

Other spots in Nashville participating in Independent Venue Week include: The Listening Room Cafe, Rudy's Jazz Room, The Basement, The High Watt at Mercy Lounge and Third Coast Comedy Club.

In addition, on July 15, there will be a day of panels for students and young professionals wanting to work in live music.

Click here to view a list of all participating venues.

