Kentucky lifts COVID restrictions on Friday; what you need to know

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky lifted its pandemic-related restrictions on Friday.
About a month ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he wanted to give families who have children between the ages of 12 and 15 a chance to get their kids vaccinated before lifting restrictions. Now that enough time has passed to allow for that, Beshear feels it's time to open back up.
That means no more statewide mask mandate and no more capacity limits. Up until today, capacity limits were at 75%. Senior centers will also open up at full capacity.
As of now, just about half the state has gotten its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40% of the state is fully vaccinated.
While things are reopening today, Beshear still wants to see more people get their shot, which is one reason the state is offering a big incentive -- a chance for three people to win $1 million.
“Three separate drawings will be conducted so three vaccinated Kentuckians out there are about to hit the jackpot with time for plenty of others to get that shot and then to get their shot,” Beshear said.
There are also prizes for kids, which will be entered into a drawing for a full scholarship to any public college in Kentucky.
Right now, just a little more than 65,000 kids between the ages 12 and 17 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Beshear says with the vaccination rate going up and state re-opening, they are headed in the right direction and life will return to normal.
"We are winning our war against this evil virus this year and we are steadily returning to all those activities and life events we had to sacrifice in order to save lives,” Beshear said.
Beshear will also give his last COVID-19 update on Friday.
