Local company helps people pay the bills through 'space sharing'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sharing space at home is allowing people to make ends meet as we rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to hairstylist Chanel Asceline, when business slowed during the pandemic, she rented out her detached garage to help pay the bills.
Technically, it's considered space-sharing through Stache Storage. Asceline said she was matched with a small business owner who needed a place to store equipment.
"With covid people have not been able to maintain their jobs, and he has lost his place of business, and I was able to provide him a detached garage that worked out just as well, for a fraction of the cost," Asceline said.
Asceline said it's a win-win. "So I’m making about $650 a month and so roughly $8,000 a year."
Company co-founder Michael Anderson said the business was started as a college student storage solution where people could share a closet or basement. Anderson said, "We built this peer-to-peer storage company. I thought I was going to be a doctor in Nashville where I was going to be going to med school and was kinda freaking out over grad school debt... saw this opportunity."
The business exploded, so now he does it full time. "We’re filling a really cool gap here," Anderson said.
Currently, detached garages are in high demand. "It’s a really nice asset class for someone like that,” Anderson said. “That’s too big to work from home, or lives further out of town and needs to be kinda closer in, but they don’t want to sign a commercial lease, and be stuck with a really heavy obligation on that."
He said it's more affordable than other storage options. "People want something that’s more accessible," Anderson said.
Contracts are for 28 days at a time. Stache has expanded to multiple states and is based in Nashville. They're looking for more hosts due to demand. Click here to learn more about the service or to become a host.
"I’m helping a community member, and he’s helping me," said Asceline.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.