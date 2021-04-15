Mayor Cooper’s multi-million dollar recovery plan includes Affordable housing as a top priority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — $5 million is on the way to create more affordable housing in Nashville and it’s all part of Mayor John Cooper’s plan to help the city rebound from the pandemic.
In North Nashville, it may look like just another development but in reality, it’s housing with a purpose.
Pamela Sessions walked us through the future home of Renewal House and their new $7.5 million expansion project. The facility sits practically next door to where they have been for the past 25 years.
Sessions serves as CEO of the group that offers free housing for women recovering from addiction and the families they bring with them. Their motto is, “we treat them both.”
“A mom can come to Renewal House and bring her children and not have to worry about where she’s going to live,” Sessions said.
For the last 25 years, the group has helped families from across Tennessee stay together during addiction treatment. Right now their facility holds 17 units for roughly 50 families. This new expansion doubles the number of units.
To make this all possible, they’ve counted on the Barnes Fund through Metro Nashville. Since its inception in 2013, the fund has invested more than $54 million in affordable housing development. The fund which is named after Rev. Bill Barnes, who started the program, has created more than 2,200 family units to date.
The pandemic forced the city to hold off on their typical Barnes Fund contribution last year. Mayor Cooper explained to us last month, how affordable housing was still a top priority. After receiving a $10 million one-time Local Support Grant, Cooper committed half of that money to the Barnes Fund.
“We would not be able to do this project without the Barnes Fund and housing is an important and critical piece of the continuing services we provide,” Sessions said.
Sessions predicts the new facility will be complete by the end of the year. Phase 2 includes renovating the existing facility to add 20 units.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.