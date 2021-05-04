Metro Council to vote on resolution to support music venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The potential loss of the iconic Exit-In music venue brought major concern about the future of music venues here in Nashville. Tuesday night, Metro Council members will vote on a resolution to make sure every music venue is preserved.

If approved, the resolution would give the green light for certain departments to start taking inventory of every music venue in Nashville to better inform the Metro Government how best to preserve, sustain and support these venues for decades to come.

It’s been a very difficult time for music venues due to the pandemic, and many of them have struggled to stay afloat.

Metro Council did appropriate $2 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide financial support to locally owned, independent music venues.

But the sale of Exit-In has brought to light the potentially devastating effects the loss of our locally owned, independent music venues would have on our economy and the fabric of our culture.

According to the resolution, the city has operated in a reactionary mode whenever historic venues are slated for closure or demolition. Council members will vote on this resolution later this evening.