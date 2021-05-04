Metro Council to vote on resolution to support music venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The potential loss of the iconic Exit-In music venue brought major concern about the future of music venues here in Nashville. Tuesday night, Metro Council members will vote on a resolution to make sure every music venue is preserved.
If approved, the resolution would give the green light for certain departments to start taking inventory of every music venue in Nashville to better inform the Metro Government how best to preserve, sustain and support these venues for decades to come.
It’s been a very difficult time for music venues due to the pandemic, and many of them have struggled to stay afloat.
Metro Council did appropriate $2 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide financial support to locally owned, independent music venues.
But the sale of Exit-In has brought to light the potentially devastating effects the loss of our locally owned, independent music venues would have on our economy and the fabric of our culture.
According to the resolution, the city has operated in a reactionary mode whenever historic venues are slated for closure or demolition. Council members will vote on this resolution later this evening.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.