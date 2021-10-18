Metro job fair committed to filling dozens of positions you may have never heard of

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville government is in search of more workers, but some say not enough has been done to share what positions need to be filled.

They say if you listen close enough, the answer has a way of finding you.

Demetria Harris showed up at the Southeast Community Center on Saturday hoping for a workout, what she heard instead was the buzzing of a job fair just around the corner.

For several months she had been on the lookout for a new part-time job. Not that this personal trainer hasn’t had her hands full. She’s lost 75 pounds and even started her own meal prep business. All this while managing clients and being a single mother.

“I’ll probably always have something to do with fitness, but my circumstances have changed and I’m just having to maneuver differently,” Harris said.

Harris is looking for something part-time but says ultimately it’s about flexibility.

Kim Risby of the Davidson County Drug Court was at one of many booths where they offered both part and full-time positions. She says of all the things people are searching for in a job, that’s one of three top priorities. The other two include stability and pay.

At these job fairs, you can apply in person and have your questions answered on the spot. There are currently 79 openings across the Metro government. Metro council member Joy Styles says their biggest challenge is letting people know these positions exist.

“I think this is what we need to be better about is having events like this and letting people know there is availability,” Styles said.

Styles says while some people have now become accustomed to working from home, she encourages employers to help accommodate those who feel it’s still the safest option.

Don’t worry if you don’t think you qualify for any of these positions. These jobs cross several agencies in Metro including:

Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT)

Metro Water Services

State Trial Courts

Department of Emergency Communications

Metro Codes

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office

Metro Health Department

Information Technology

Metro Nashville Police Department

If you couldn't make it out to this job fair, there will be others in the future. You can also visit Metro Nashville’s job site for listings. As for the state of Tennessee, click on this link to learn more about one of 540,000 current openings.

On Thursday, the US Labor Dept. announced that the number of Americans applying for unemployment dipped once again to pre-pandemic levels. This still leaves about three million people nationwide searching for jobs.