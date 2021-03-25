Music venue The 5 Spot becomes video production studio during COVID-19 shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 5 Spot in East Nashville is closed to the public, but very much in business as a video production studio.

"We have five cameras right now and we'll have eight pretty soon," said Todd Sherwood, co-owner of The 5 Spot. "We have one rolling around. We'll have another moving camera on the ceiling pretty soon."

The music venue is staying closed until more people in Nashville receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

But during the closure, a small crew is live-streaming and recording concerts for local bands.

"We're just try to make a good looking, great sounding performance for everybody to watch on their phone or TVs or computers," Sherwood said.

Purchasing high quality equipment was an investment, but the owners plan to continue using the equipment after the pandemic.

"We want something that is more dynamic, something that sets us apart" said Travis Collingsworth, co-owner. "Our goal is to make sure we have a whole new revenue stream as soon as we're back open."

The 5 Spot is booking bands and producing videos four or five nights a week.

"It's been an awful year financially for the business, but we're going to get through, and this has helped us just sneak by financially," Sherwood said.

Bands can email The 5 Spot if interested in booking a live stream or video production.