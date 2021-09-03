Nashville Symphony puts new COVID protocols in place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony added new safety protocols for shows at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

"Everyone’s safety – our audiences, musicians, staff, and volunteers – is our top priority," Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan Valentine said in a statement.

The center now has a mask mandate in place with essentially no exceptions. This includes age, medical or religious reasons and vaccination status.

Audience members also need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the performance. If you have neither, free on-site rapid tests will be available. The tests will be available through November 24.

The center also installed MERV-14 filters. The symphony describes the filters as "hospital grade" and extremely effective at filtering out pathogens.

"With heightened concerns around the spread of COVID-19 because of the Delta variant, this updated policy puts patrons’ health first and allows us to get back to fulfilling our mission: making music for the people of Nashville and Middle Tennessee," Valentine said.