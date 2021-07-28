Nashville Symphony reaches new deal with musicians, includes temporary pay cut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As they work towards a rebound, musicians at the Nashville Symphony will return full-time this September – but with a temporary pay cut.

The pandemic put a heavy financial burden on both the symphony and musicians. The symphony had to come up with a new contract that made musicians happy and would make sure that the Nashville Symphony can remain sustainable for years to come.

Prior to the pandemic, musicians were working under a four-year contract that was set to expire in 2022, but that was cut short by the arrival of the pandemic.

We’re told much of the new contract is a modified version of the former agreement, but as the symphony rebounds from the financial impact of the pandemic, the musicians’ annual compensation in the first year will be cut 7% from their salary in the year leading up to the pandemic.

However, the pay cut is temporary. In the second year, compensation will return to pre-pandemic levels, followed by a 6.25% increase in the third year.

The president of Nashville Musicians Association, AFM Local 257, who represent the musicians said, “Musicians have been hit harder than most by the pandemic, and the Nashville Symphony is no exception… they’re thankful a deal was reached."

In addition to establishing annual compensation levels, the agreement provides for an immediate lump-sum payment of $7,000 per-musician. Other provisions of the agreement provide flexibility to both musicians and management in recognition of the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.