Nashville Symphony to host first in-person event since pandemic began

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic hit last year.

The Symphony Fashion Show is the first event back with a live audience of any kind in the concert hall. It’s one of the symphony’s major fundraisers.

The show kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will feature the fall 2021 collection from fashion designer Zang Toi.

There will also be performances by Carly Pearce, Runaway June and Nashville Symphony Accelerando students. The symphony’s president and CEO Alan Valentine says there will be about 180 guests in-person, plus people can also watch virtually.

The symphony has partnered with HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health to serve as the Official Health and Safety Partner for the symphony to deliver a safe and entertaining experience for all in attendance.

The fashion show helps raise money for the symphony’s musical education programs.

"I, as a member of Music City, believe we ought to have the most robust music education and infrastructure in the entire world in this city,” said Valentine. “As the pandemic hit, we had to pivot a lot of that to virtual content and as we come out of that we’re all so anxious to get back into the business of serving the young people of our community.”

There are still in-person and virtual tickets available for the fashion show. Valentine says the symphony is planning more exciting shows for the fall.