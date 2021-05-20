Nashville Symphony to resume shows just in time for 75th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is ready to open back up to the public just in time for their 75th anniversary.
The Schermerhorn Symphony Center has been shut down due to the pandemic, and they now have the clearance to reopen to the public for their 2021-2022 season.
All concerts at the symphony were suspended in March of 2020, but that’s all about to change come September 16 when the new season kicks off.
This season marks the Nashville Symphony’s 75th Anniversary, making the coming year even more special for the orchestra.
The Nashville Symphony plans to start its season with social distancing onstage and in the concert hall, with plans for reaching full capacity by January 2022.
The organization will continue to assess changing conditions and may open up audience capacity sooner, based on guidance provided by its health and safety partner.
The symphony has more than 100 classical, pops, jazz and family shows planned for the new season.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.