Nashville Symphony to resume shows just in time for 75th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is ready to open back up to the public just in time for their 75th anniversary.

The Schermerhorn Symphony Center has been shut down due to the pandemic, and they now have the clearance to reopen to the public for their 2021-2022 season.

All concerts at the symphony were suspended in March of 2020, but that’s all about to change come September 16 when the new season kicks off.

This season marks the Nashville Symphony’s 75th Anniversary, making the coming year even more special for the orchestra.

The Nashville Symphony plans to start its season with social distancing onstage and in the concert hall, with plans for reaching full capacity by January 2022.

The organization will continue to assess changing conditions and may open up audience capacity sooner, based on guidance provided by its health and safety partner.

The symphony has more than 100 classical, pops, jazz and family shows planned for the new season.