Nashville Symphony's Summer Chamber series kicks off this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City continues to rebound from the pandemic, and with that comes more live music performances. This weekend, the Nashville Symphony is getting in on the action.

The symphony kicks off its Summer Chamber Music series this weekend, with performances on Friday and Saturday night and more in June. For the two performances, you will be able to hear Bach and Tchaikovsky pieces, just to name a couple of them.

The show will run an hour with advanced registration required -- you cannot reserve on-site. There are 500 seats per-performance, and it is a first come, first-serve basis.

Some of their safety protocols they have in place, include symptom screening when you arrive, plus masks and social distancing while indoors.

If you would like to come out and listen, the free tickets can be reserved here. You can find more on the symphony's safety plan on their website.