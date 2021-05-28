Watch

Your guide to making ends meet and keeping your family safe

Actions

Nashville Symphony's Summer Chamber series kicks off this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
The symphony kicks off its Summer Chamber Music series this weekend, with performances on Friday and Saturday night and more in June.
Nashville Symphony_frame_0.jpeg
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 10:33:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City continues to rebound from the pandemic, and with that comes more live music performances. This weekend, the Nashville Symphony is getting in on the action.

The symphony kicks off its Summer Chamber Music series this weekend, with performances on Friday and Saturday night and more in June. For the two performances, you will be able to hear Bach and Tchaikovsky pieces, just to name a couple of them.

The show will run an hour with advanced registration required -- you cannot reserve on-site. There are 500 seats per-performance, and it is a first come, first-serve basis.

Some of their safety protocols they have in place, include symptom screening when you arrive, plus masks and social distancing while indoors.

If you would like to come out and listen, the free tickets can be reserved here. You can find more on the symphony's safety plan on their website.

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast