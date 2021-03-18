Nashville's reopening hinges on vaccination rate; goal is 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville could soon see loosened COVID-19 restrictions, but it all hinges on how successful we are at vaccinating people this week.
Mayor John Cooper announced last week that when we hit 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated, we will see changes in restrictions – and we're getting close.
Metro Public Health said we are at 19% with one vaccine and 10% that are fully vaccinated as of March 16. If we hit the 20% mark this week, we could expect a new public health order around the weekend of the 27th.
That gap is to let the immunity build up in those who are vaccinated. So, let’s say we hit this mark, what are some of the big headline changes?
- Indoor and outdoor gatherings jump up
- Bars and restaurants can increase capacity per floor
- Outdoor stadium capacity can be at 33%
- Indoor conventions that are low risk can have 2,000 people with health department approval
- Salons can be at full capacity with masks
- Events can go until 2 a.m. consistent with restaurant and bar hours
- Plus, gyms can be at 75% capacity
Metro Public Health provided its weekly COVID-19 update today. This week's briefing comes two days before Metro's first mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.