Nashville's reopening hinges on vaccination rate; goal is 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated

Nashville could soon see loosened COVID-19 restrictions, but it all hinges on how successful we are at vaccinating people this week.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Mar 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville could soon see loosened COVID-19 restrictions, but it all hinges on how successful we are at vaccinating people this week.

Mayor John Cooper announced last week that when we hit 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated, we will see changes in restrictions – and we're getting close.

Metro Public Health said we are at 19% with one vaccine and 10% that are fully vaccinated as of March 16. If we hit the 20% mark this week, we could expect a new public health order around the weekend of the 27th.

That gap is to let the immunity build up in those who are vaccinated. So, let’s say we hit this mark, what are some of the big headline changes?

  • Indoor and outdoor gatherings jump up
  • Bars and restaurants can increase capacity per floor
  • Outdoor stadium capacity can be at 33%
  • Indoor conventions that are low risk can have 2,000 people with health department approval
  • Salons can be at full capacity with masks
  • Events can go until 2 a.m. consistent with restaurant and bar hours
  • Plus, gyms can be at 75% capacity

