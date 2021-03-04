Nashvillians in phase 1c secure vaccine appointments early in other counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashvillians with comorbidities were able to secure 1c vaccine appointments early in other counties.

There are 300,000 Davidson County residents who are eligible in phase 1c according to Mayor John Cooper. Sign-ups will open on Monday in Nashville, and other parts of the state too. Several rural counties have opened up their lists already for 1c.

Nicole Cochran lives in Nashville but didn't want to wait until Monday to make a vaccine appointment. She found one in Williamson County next Tuesday. "Yesterday I got my appointment, and I feel like there’s hope in the air," Cochran said. "I never thought it would be possible to be this excited about a shot, but I am."

Phase 1c includes women who are pregnant, people who take care of medically fragile children, and people who have high-risk health conditions or are immunocompromised.

"I have multiple sclerosis and the drug that I’m on for it is a twice a year infusion, and it depletes your immune system, so it seriously compromises it,” Cochran said. “So I have really been strict with the quarantine."

Ashley Verbert has Type 1 diabetes and didn't want to wait either. "I made the appointment for the 17th, that was the soonest one that I could get, and this morning I get an email saying that it was canceled, and I was so upset."

To make an appointment in Montgomery County click here.

Then on Thursday, she touched base with Austin Peay State University about the cancellation, and they said they could actually vaccinate her at 3 p.m. "I like jumped out of my seat, and I was like absolutely I will be there," Verbert said.

She said there was no wait. "They’re so friendly and helpful," Verbert said.

Meanwhile, Cochran is anxiously waiting for her appointment next week. She can't wait to leave her home, and she has big plans after getting vaccinated. "Get a pedicure, manicure!" Cochran said were among her plans.

One reason the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville can move to phase 1c is the county is getting 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Appointment time slots can be made here starting Monday.

A spokesperson said people don't need to bring any documents about their health condition. It's based on an honor system.

To make an appointment through the Tennessee Department of Health, click on a county and click book an appointment. If you need help making an appointment call the state helpline at 866-442-5301.