Officials say 'hold,' do not cut the line to get COVID-19 vaccine, although Tenn. using honor system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you jump the line and get a COVID-19 vaccine before your turn someone loses out.

Tennessee is not requiring that you show proof that you are eligible under the current phase, but health officials hope residents are truthful.

"We made a decision that this would be an honor system, and the state is doing the same thing, so we really ask residents to hold if they don't fit in the category," said Dr. Gill Wright, interim Chief Medical Director at Metro Nashville Public Health.

Nashville is currently in phase 1C, which includes people 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions.

Direct support professionals at Progress provide care to adults that are medically fragile.

COVID-19 continues to a threat.

"We don't know if he's got it," said Harry Scantling about his client. "He can't tell you if there's a symptom. He can't tell you, per say, if it's hard for him to breathe."

Harry Scantling works with a 43-year-old man who has a myriad of medical conditions. They are both fully vaccinated.

"We had no idea on what would happen if he had not had the shot," Scantling said.

While caregivers hope residents allow high-risk individuals to get their vaccine first it isn't a guarantee.

"We do know there will be a few that do not decide to do the right thing," Dr. Wright said.

There is no verification process because that would be time consuming, according to health officials.

"To require medical records would require the individuals to potentially take time off, to potentially spend some of their own dollars if they're uninsured or under-insured, and it would take us a long time to potentially look through those records and the qualifying event," Dr. Wright said.

If you are eligible to get vaccinated in Nashville and need help finding an appointment head to covid19.nashville.gov or call 615-862-7777. For all other counties, check vaccinefinder.org or call 877-857-2945.