Portland's strawberry festival returns this year

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another sweet sign of our rebound, the 80th annual strawberry festival in Portland is on this year.

The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is set for May 7and 8. The city has only canceled it twice in its long history, once during World War II and then last year for COVID.

City leaders have worked hard these last few months to get the traditional berry celebration back on the May calendar this year. I talked to Portland's Chamber CEO Sherri Ferguson about what you can expect this year.

“We start at five o’clock on Friday. All the vendors won’t be set up on Friday, but you’ll have the concert, we’ll have fireworks and then on Saturday is the big day when you have all the vendors and all the activities,” she said.

Nearly every activity is outside this year to keep people socially distanced, and the theme is super berries. Click here for more information.