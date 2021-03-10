Menu

Project Connect Nashville offering help, meals for tornado victims

Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been a little over a year since Nashville was hit with deadly tornadoes, and organizations are still working to repair the damage.

Project Connect Nashville has continued to be out in the community helping folks after the tornado. This past weekend, they were in the community helping people still repair the roofs and paint.

The organization also provides free meals to folks living in the North Nashville area. In fact, volunteers serve about 220 meals a day in the 37208 zip code. They also give away hygiene and cleaning products.

Beginning next month, the group is also starting trauma healing classes. Project Connect Nashville’s Program Manager Ella Clay says between the tornado and the pandemic, people are struggling physically and mentally.

“It’s our responsibility to build a stronger community. Uniting us in a powerful way. Although difficulties come. We still believe that we can preserver. We are a resilient community and as we come together, the churches, organizations, residents in the community, we can be stronger than ever before,” said Clay.

Project Connect Nashville also has free Bible study. You can sign up for classes or volunteer for the group at ProjectConnectNashville.org.

