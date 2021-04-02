Regal Cinemas Opry Mills reopening today; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Regal Cinemas is reopening select theaters on Friday, including its location at Opry Mills.

The reopening comes as the film industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is just in time for the release of “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Opry Mills’ first showing is at noon. Click here for tickets and more release times for other films.

Regal says more locations will reopen in the coming weeks.

On its website, Regal said COVID protocols will still be in place for employees and guests. Here’s a look at some of the requirements:

Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times when in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. Anyone not complying will be asked to leave. You will also be required to wear a mask in the auditorium, unless you’re eating and drinking.

The theater chain also said it's increasing its fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal levels, which will “help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums.”

Additionally, group sizes will only be limited where required by a county mandate. Read more about Metro's current health guidelines here.

Regal Cinemas Opry Mills was among hundreds of movie theaters that closed back in October. Company officials cited the financial strain from the pandemic and the fact that the release date of the latest James Bond film was pushed back. The closures impacted more than 40,000 employees across the country.

Regal Cinemas has locations in Nashville at 100 Oaks, the Green Hills Mall, and Opry Mills Mall. There are also locations in Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Clarksville.