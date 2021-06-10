Rep. Cooper calls for more help for Nashville music venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a long path to a rebound for music venues across Nashville, and now Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) is calling on the Small Business Administration for help.

Rep. Cooper wrote a letter directly to the administration saying the situation with different venues and theaters is dire and calls for their immediate attention. He said live music is the heart and soul here in Nashville and that many of these businesses are dying.

Rep. Cooper said some are weeks away from disappearing forever, and the shuttered venue operators grant is what could give them some life.

This program includes $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues and applicants could get 45% of their gross earned revenue with a max amount for a single grant being $10 million, according to the SBA's website.

Rep. Cooper listed 14 venues that have applied or are applying and to his understanding are still waiting for assistance -- spots like The Station Inn, The Basement East, The Bluebird Cafe and Marathon Music Works.

It passed Congress back in December and faced technical difficulties in April when it first opened. It was later relaunched near the end of April.