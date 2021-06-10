Rep. Cooper calls for more help for Nashville music venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a long path to a rebound for music venues across Nashville, and now Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) is calling on the Small Business Administration for help.
Rep. Cooper wrote a letter directly to the administration saying the situation with different venues and theaters is dire and calls for their immediate attention. He said live music is the heart and soul here in Nashville and that many of these businesses are dying.
Rep. Cooper said some are weeks away from disappearing forever, and the shuttered venue operators grant is what could give them some life.
This program includes $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues and applicants could get 45% of their gross earned revenue with a max amount for a single grant being $10 million, according to the SBA's website.
Rep. Cooper listed 14 venues that have applied or are applying and to his understanding are still waiting for assistance -- spots like The Station Inn, The Basement East, The Bluebird Cafe and Marathon Music Works.
It passed Congress back in December and faced technical difficulties in April when it first opened. It was later relaunched near the end of April.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.