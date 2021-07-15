$830M headed to Tennessee to reopen schools, help kids impacted by pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Education just approved a plan to put hundreds of millions of dollars toward Tennessee schools.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The department just announced that $830 million from the American Rescue Plan will go toward education. It will be used to safely reopen schools, keep them safe and help give opportunities to kids, particularly those impacted by the pandemic, according to the department of education.

While these hundreds of millions of dollars are new, this funding really isn’t. Earlier this year, the department of education distributed $81 billion to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining funds are being made available when state’s plans are approved, like what’s happening here.

Tennessee is receiving more than 2 billion total – this $830 million is the final bit.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said billions of dollars will be maximized to help K-12 students.

WHAT CAN PARENTS EXPECT?

Parents will see programs like what they call a high-dosage tutoring program over the next three years. They also plan to strengthen programs that support student readiness, and after school programs will also be expanded to help combat learning loss.

Rep. Jim Cooper also gave his support for the money coming to Tennessee, saying in part: “Many low-income and rural students were disproportionately affected by remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic just because they had no access—or no reliable access—to the internet.”

The department of education said this funding is part of a bigger effort to support kids and districts as they work to rebound from the pandemic.