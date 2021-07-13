Wilson County Schools releases COVID guidelines before new school year

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is in full swing, but we are already getting a glimpse on how one local school district is planning to continue their rebound from the pandemic.
Monday night, the Wilson County Board of Education approved updated COVID policies and procedures before the start of the school year.
Masks will be optional for staff and students, and the only requirement is that they are within the district’s dress code.
As for coming into close contact and quarantine requirements, if a child is a close contact, the parents will get a written notice and they will have to quarantine. The board says it’s pursuant with current guidelines.
Social distancing will still be in place and will be at least three feet in the classroom when possible.
Disinfection of surfaces used often will happen daily and between uses as much as possible.
Health screenings will happen once a week with questions recommended by the state. Daily temperature checks could come back if the county's sven-day new case rate is more than 25 new cases per 10,000 people.
