SandBar Nashville rebounds from pandemic; reopening in April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — COVID-19 has forced many businesses to shut down. However, one Nashville business owner is preparing to reopen after being shut down for nearly a year.

Mom of three Leah McCormick owns SandBar Nashville. It's a fully outdoors bar. Her season usually runs from March to the end of September, but in 2020 the bar had to shut down because of COVID-19.

McCormick had to get creative to bring in some income.

That's how she came up with the idea to sell non-alcoholic fruit pouches, delivering them to folks within 30 miles of downtown Nashville.

"That definitely helped us stay afloat but also kept my brand relevant and spirits up because I love my bar," McCormick said.

Now she's getting ready to open her bar doors again next month.

"Just the other day I got my stereo speakers back up and when I turned them on I went running all throughout the space and I started crying," McCormick said. "It's been just a long year and I've been waiting for it."

McCormick knows how lucky she is, as many of her hospitality peers weren't able to survive the pandemic.

"I know some people say it's just a bar but it's not that. It's people being able to get together and I love seeing people having a good time," McCormick said.

The owner doesn't have an exact opening date but she is looking to open beginning of April once she finalizes some more paperwork. Make sure to follow their social media accounts for updates. Click here for Facebook and here for Instagram.