School lunch program extended through June 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we work to rebound from the pandemic, parents will have one less thing to worry about next school year.
Parents won't need to come up with a plan for packing or finding a way to pay for school lunches because the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will be extending emergency school meal waivers.
Essentially, this means the free school lunches won’t cutoff on September 30 as originally intended but will continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
This could help quite a bit of families, for instance Metro Nashville Public Schools has about 86,000 students.
For a broader perspective, this aims to help the estimated 12 million kids dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic. AG Secretary Tom Vilsack said it also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to the kids. He calls it a win-win for kids, parents and schools.
It also gives the district more options to get students the meals, like offering them at other times, delivering them to remote learners and curbside pickup.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.