Some people suffer from vaccine guilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a lot of cases, securing a COVID-19 vaccination appointment is like winning the golden ticket. However, for some, the vaccination relief is followed by guilt after getting the shot.
"They can feel a little guilty, that’s okay, in time as they realize that they are now insulated to a large degree against a very nasty situation that is developing COVID-19," Dr. Jim Jackson said, "They’re going to feel good, and in time their loved ones are going to get the vaccine."
Dr. Jim Jackson is a psychologist and the assistant director of the ICU Recovery Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He said some people who've received the COVID-19 vaccine are now suffering from vaccine guilt. "But if you feel guilty, it’s not the end of the world, right? There are a lot of things we do, that are sometimes the right thing, that we feel guilty about," Jackson said.
NewsChannel5's Alexandra Koehn talked to one college student who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he feels terrible that he got vaccinated out of state and that his family in Tennessee hasn't had the opportunity yet. Another anonymous Tennessean said they have vaccine guilt because they got the vaccine before their husband did.
"When you get on an airplane, one of the things that you hear immediately is, if we have some turbulence is, 'if the oxygen mask drops down put yours on first and then take care of someone else...' that concept holds true in this case," Jackson said.
Eventually, everyone will be able to get the shot, it just might take some time.
"It’s not just about you, it’s about a larger culture. It’s about the society. It’s about public health," Jackson said, "So if you can get vaccinated, take that opportunity and in so doing, you become part of the solution."
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.