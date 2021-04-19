Starting today, more fans will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fan capacity at Bridgestone Arena is climbing starting Monday. The Nashville Metro Public Health Department made the decision because more people have become vaccinated.

This comes as the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. With this update, capacity inside Bridgestone can increase to 33%, which amounts to around 5,700 fans.

A spokesperson says by increasing the capacity inside Bridgestone Arena, more fans can now rally behind the Predators each game. They say that's because of the daily increases in vaccine distribution and Smashville's strict adherence to health and wellness protocols.

The organization has been permitted to increase capacity in the seating bowl and the suite areas. However, fans will still need to wear masks.

Remember, this new change at Bridgestone applies to non-hockey events too, like shows and concerts. On April 24, which is this Saturday, comedian Mike Epps' new comedy show In Real Life Comedy Tour will serve as the first such event to take place at Bridgestone Arena since March 2020.