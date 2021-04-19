Starting today, more fans will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fan capacity at Bridgestone Arena is climbing starting Monday. The Nashville Metro Public Health Department made the decision because more people have become vaccinated.
This comes as the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. With this update, capacity inside Bridgestone can increase to 33%, which amounts to around 5,700 fans.
A spokesperson says by increasing the capacity inside Bridgestone Arena, more fans can now rally behind the Predators each game. They say that's because of the daily increases in vaccine distribution and Smashville's strict adherence to health and wellness protocols.
The organization has been permitted to increase capacity in the seating bowl and the suite areas. However, fans will still need to wear masks.
Remember, this new change at Bridgestone applies to non-hockey events too, like shows and concerts. On April 24, which is this Saturday, comedian Mike Epps' new comedy show In Real Life Comedy Tour will serve as the first such event to take place at Bridgestone Arena since March 2020.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.