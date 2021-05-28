Woman finds new career with the help of Nashville development program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest class of UpRise Nashville held a graduation Thursday night.
The career training program provides training in several sought-after skills, and this class in particular had many people who changed career paths after previous jobs dried up during COVID-19.
"When I started this off, I didn’t know which direction I wanted to go, but I knew I wanted to make a difference in my granddaughter's life and in my life," said Malenche Marable.
Marable joined UpRise Nashville after her job in the home improvement industry went away during the pandemic.
Just seven months later, she is now a nursing assistant at Skyline Medical Center, with dreams of now attending nursing school to become a full registered nurse.
The UpRise program is currently accepting leaders for their next class, which starts next month. If you’re interested, you can click here for more information.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.