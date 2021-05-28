Woman finds new career with the help of Nashville development program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest class of UpRise Nashville held a graduation Thursday night.

The career training program provides training in several sought-after skills, and this class in particular had many people who changed career paths after previous jobs dried up during COVID-19.

"When I started this off, I didn’t know which direction I wanted to go, but I knew I wanted to make a difference in my granddaughter's life and in my life," said Malenche Marable.

Marable joined UpRise Nashville after her job in the home improvement industry went away during the pandemic.

Just seven months later, she is now a nursing assistant at Skyline Medical Center, with dreams of now attending nursing school to become a full registered nurse.

The UpRise program is currently accepting leaders for their next class, which starts next month. If you’re interested, you can click here for more information.