Derrick Henry among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Derrick Henry has been selected as the Tennessee Titans’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The team announced Henry’s nomination on Tuesday. Each team nominated one player for the prestigious honor named for the late Payton, a Hall of Fame running back for the Bears. The award recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field.

Henry, last season’s Offensive Player of the Year, currently is sidelined by a broken right foot.

According to the Titans, Henry has had a busy year of giving back to the community, including working with the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee to host a back-to-school event through his Two All Foundation. Read more about Henry’s contributions here.

All 32 nominees from the NFL will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner will get a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Previous winners among active players are Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in 2020; Baltimore defensive linemen Calais Campbell (2019 with Jacksonville) and Arizona’s J.J. Watt (2017 with Houston).