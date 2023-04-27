Layman: 2023 Mock Draft for the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NFL Draft begins tonight in Kansas City and the Carolina Panthers are first on the clock where they are expected to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Titans will have the 11th overall pick in their first Draft under new General Manager Ran Carthon. It’ll be the first of six picks over the next three days for a team that has holes to fill on the offensive line and receiver and needs to add depth just about everywhere else.

The biggest question around the Titans entering the Draft is will Carthon go after a quarterback he believes he can build a franchise around in this Draft or will he stick with Ryan Tannehill, even with his $36 million cap hit, for the final year of his contract.

I have been a proponent for building around the quarterback in this year's Draft and waiting to find the guy for the future next year. There are too many other holes to fill that if left unaddressed could hinder a new QB's development.

What good is it to Draft the QB of the future if he gets pummeled behind a bad offensive line? Who will he throw to if you don't get some talent at receiver? At least with Tannehill you know what you have for next season while trying to figure those areas out.

That's why my perfect pick for tonight would be Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the wide receiver from Ohio State. He's a phenomenal route runner that just catches the football and has consistently performed on the big stage. I think he would have gone higher in the first round if he wasn't hurt basically all last season. But if he's there at no. 11 I think the Titans can land the perfect compliment to Treylon Burks for this season and beyond.

But what will Carthon do? The holes, the lack of depth and the decision at quarterback leave many possibilities. Throw in the fact Carthon has never done this before and it feels like the Titans are a true wild card. They could trade up or down, or make just about any number fo selections at 11.

So we collaborated with our Titans Insider Jonathan Hutton to do a six-pick Titans mock draft and here's where we finally settled.

NewsChannel 5 Mock Draft (Titans:)

Round 1, Pick 11: Peter Skoronski, OT Northwestern

Skoronski was an All-Big Ten performer who figures to slot in immediately on the offensive line. He can play guard or tackle, but seems like a plug-and-play offensive tackle. He's got shorter arms than you'd like, but exceptional footwork that will make him a solid pro blocking for whoever the long-term solution at quarterback ends up being.

Round 2: Josh Downs, WR North Carolina

Carthon and Mike Vrabel have stressed their desire to add speed and Downs does that. He isn't huge, but plays with an impressive catch radius that can give QBs confidence he'll make a play for them. But it's the speed that sets him apart and also allows for him to be an immediate difference-maker as a punt returner.

Round 3: Derick Hall, Edge Auburn

You can never have too many pass rushers and Hall's skills figure to translate to the next level. He was a difference-maker in the SEC at Auburn and can be a nice rotational piece from the jump for the Titans after Harold Landry and Arden Key.

Round 4: No scheduled pick due to lost compensation in trades, including the Julio Jones deal with the Falcons.

Round 5: Parker Washington, WR Penn State

Washington is just 5’9, 205 pounds, but he plays bigger than that. Put simply, he attacks the football and makes catches. At Penn State those were often difficult catches that helped swing games. After the Titans struggles last year at receiver and the loss of leading receiver Robert Woods it would make sense to add two pass catchers in the Draft.

Round 6: Riley Moss, CB Iowa

Moss surprised many by being one of the fastest defensive backs at the Senior Bowl. The All-Big Ten selection was great in coverage and has a knack for finding the football. His hard-nosed mentality should be a fit for the Titans physical defense, and he can be an immediate impact player on special teams.

Round 7: Jackson Kirkland, OG Washington

Just like receiver, the Titans need to spend special attention to their offensive line. Why not spend their final selection on a solid interior offensive lineman from Washington. At worst, Kirkland should provide depth to a unit that needs it.