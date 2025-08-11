Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mason gives tour of new MTSU performance center

The finishing touches are being put on the 80K-square-foot Stephen and Denise Smith Student-Athlete Performance Center, which will house the football locker room complex, offices, weight room, and more.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Middle Tennessee kicks off the season Aug. 30 against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium, it will do so in the shadows of the program’s new state-of-the-art performance center.

The finishing touches are being put on the 80,000 square foot Stephen and Denise Smith Student-Athlete Performance Center, which will house the football locker room complex, meeting rooms and offices, the athletic department’s weight room, training rooms and recovery pools.

The new building comes at a price tag of $66 million and was part of Middle Tennessee’s long-term vision to bring its football and other athletics facilities up to par with the elite group of five programs around the country.

MTSU hired Derek Mason a year and a half ago to lead its football program, and Mason says the new facility compares to the best he’s seen around the country and will be a critical piece to the Blue Raiders’ vision to take the next step on the field.

Mason gave Newschannel 5’s Steve Layman an in-depth tour of the Smith Performance Center, which you can watch in the video player above.

