Byard Speaks During Pro Bowl In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kevin Byard wanted so badly to be in the Pro Bowl he even went online to vote for himself. Not that the Titans' safety should have had to resort to that.

Byard led the NFL in takeaways this season and finished tied for the league lead in interceptions with eight. He was selected as a first team All-Pro in just his second season as a professional.

After initially being snubbed from football's All-Star game, Byard was rightfully added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster this month as an injury replacement. He was still smiling when he spoke with us exclusively during Pro Bowl week in Orlando.

