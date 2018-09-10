Titans' Delanie Walker Placed On Injured Reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury against the Miami Dolphins.
Walker was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an ankle injury. Prior to getting hurt, he had four catches for 52 yards.
It’s unclear how long he’ll be out.
The Titans announced Monday that they signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Houston Texans practice squad.
Pruitt, who played at Southern Illinois, has spent time with the Vikings, Bears and Texans since entering the league three years ago.
According to the team, he’s played in 21 career games, and has 12 catches for 122 yards.
