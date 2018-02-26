Predators Trade For Blackhawks' Hartman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Predators have acquired depth forward Ryan Hartman from the Blackhawks in a deal ahead of Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline. Nashville gets Hartman and a fifth round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft in exchange for center Victor Ejdsell and first and fourth round picks this year.
Hartman, 23, has scored eight goals and assisted on 17 others for the Blackhawks this season. He has tallied five multi-point games this season and recorded a five-point game (1g-4a) in Chicago’s season-opening contest on Oct. 5.
The 30th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Hartman posted 31 points, including 19 goals, as a rookie last season in Chicago. He had four game-winning goals and was amongst the Blackhawks’ team leaders with a +13 rating and 170 shots on goal.
Hartman notched his first career hat trick on Jan. 8, 2017, against the Predators, but struggled against them in a four-game sweep by Nashville in the playoffs last season.
Nashville’s decision to deal first and fourth round picks leaves it with just six picks in the 2018 NHL Draft, and without a pick in the first two rounds. The decision to go after a young player like Hartman is another clear indication the Predators are making a push to win the Stanley Cup right now.
The Predators also signed former captain Mike Fisher to a one-year contract Monday, the last day he was able to sign a contract and be eligible to play in the playoffs. The 37-year-old Fisher is coming out of retirement and plans to join the team for game action soon.