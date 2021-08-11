Watch
Sports

Actions

Nolensville advances to Little League World Series

items.[0].videoTitle
Tanner Jackson gloved the chopper on the grass in front of third base and fired across the diamond for the final out, cueing a wild celebration as Nolensville defeated Columbus, GA 4-2 to advance to the Little League World Series.
Posted at 11:08 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 00:13:43-04

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Tanner Jackson gloved the chopper on the grass in front of third base and fired across the diamond for the final out, cueing a wild celebration as Nolensville defeated Columbus, GA 4-2 to advance to the Little League World Series.

Nolensville will meet the Florida state champion Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the Southeast Region championship. Due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19 no foreign teams are eligible to play in the Little League World Series this year, meaning all U.S. regional finalists will advance to the 16-team event in Williamsport, PA.

Nolan Brown, the son of Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown, threw a complete game for the victory. He allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out three on just 66 pitches. Brown also belted a solo home run in the third inning to put Nolensville up 2-0. It was his fourth home run of the tournament.

Drew Wagner lined a pitch off the glove of a leaping Georgia first baseman in the top of the sixth inning to drive in a run to make it 3-1. Nolensville got two insurance runs in the inning that proved to be the difference.

It’s a dream come true for the 11- and 12-year-olds on this team to reach Williamsport, but it’s actually the third trip for this little league program. Previously known as South Nashville Little League, the team made back-to-back trips to Williamsport in 2013-14. With Goodlettsville making the Little League World Series in 2012 and 2016 this is actually the fifth time a mid-state team has reached the big stage in the past nine years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap