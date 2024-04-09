Predators look to clinch playoff berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, the Predators have put themselves back on the brink of the postseason. They can remove all the suspense and clinch a playoff berth with a positive result at home Tuesday night against the Jets.

After having a pair of scenarios over the weekend that included road wins and help to clinch their playoff spot, the Preds now control their own destiny. Nashville’s magic number for the playoffs is one point, so it can punch its playoff ticket with a win against the Jets or an overtime loss.

“It’s awesome, it’s exciting,” Predators center Ryan O’Reilly said. “That’s one of the things about signing here was, ‘hey, we can get into the playoffs’. I’ve been so impressed with this group and how hard we’ve worked to put ourselves in this position, and it’s a great challenge for us. We have a chance obviously to get in and solidify a playoff spot. It’s a fun time of year, preparing for playoffs and trying to get in. It’s exciting for fans, it’s exciting for us. Yeah, we’ve got to play our best.”

The expectation in Nashville is for the Predators to make the postseason every year. The organization had the second-longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances in the league at eight straight years before missing the postseason a year ago.

In total, the Predators have made the playoffs 15 times in the past 19 seasons, but after missing last year there is a renewed appreciation for what the team is on the verge of accomplishing.

“It’s hard to make the playoffs,” captain Roman Josi said Tuesday after morning skate. “It’s hard in this league. You see it now that we haven’t clinched yet, so we still have a lot of work to do. It’s a long year, it’s a grind and we definitely appreciate being in this position and being able to do it ourselves tonight.”

Even with only four games left in the regular season, there’s still plenty to determine in terms of playoff seeding. Nashville currently sits in the no. 1 wild card spot in the Western Conference just two points ahead of the Golden Knights. They enter the night seven points ahead of the Blues and the playoff cut line.

But the Preds are also just six points back of the Jets for third place in the Central Division and a higher seed in the playoffs. If they can beat Winnipeg in regulation that deficit would shrink to just four points, though the Jets do have a game in hand.

Regardless of their ultimate seed, the Predators say it’s just important they are playing their best hockey as they get set to embark on their playoff run.

“Let’s just move forward, straight ahead,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “Keep our game tight. Every night is a different challenge and tonight is going to be a tremendous challenge against a team that’s as good as there (is) in the league.”