Preds retiring Pekka Rinne's jersey months after retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Pekka Rinne led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he adding another first to his long list of accomplishments.

The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters before their game against Dallas.

Rinne says it's a huge honor and he feels very fortunate.

The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.

Rinne announced his retirement in July 2021 following a 15-year career in the league. During his 683 games with the Preds, Rinne became a franchise leader in his position with 369 wins, 60 shutouts and 17,627 saves.

In honor of Rinne, who played his entire NHL career in Nashville, February 24, 2022, has been declared Pekka Rinne Day.

I join Vice Mayor Jim Shulman in proclaiming Thursday, February 24, 2022 as Pekka Rinne Day! Thank you Pekka for 15 amazing years and so many wonderful memories with the @PredsNHL. pic.twitter.com/L6SgigBJcl — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) February 24, 2022

Mayor John Cooper and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman signed a proclamation honoring the player on Thursday morning.