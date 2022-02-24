Watch
Sports

Actions

Preds retiring Pekka Rinne's jersey months after retirement

Predators Rinne Hockey
Mark Zaleski/AP
FILE - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Nashville,Monday, May 10, 2021. The Predators have wasted little time honoring the Finnish goaltender who led them to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017, and days of festivities celebrating Pekka Rinne will be capped Thursday night, Feb. 24, 2022, by making the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired before Nashville's game against Dallas only months after he wrapped up his 15-year career with the franchise. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Predators Rinne Hockey
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 15:35:47-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Pekka Rinne led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he adding another first to his long list of accomplishments.

The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters before their game against Dallas.

Rinne says it's a huge honor and he feels very fortunate.

The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.

Rinne announced his retirement in July 2021 following a 15-year career in the league. During his 683 games with the Preds, Rinne became a franchise leader in his position with 369 wins, 60 shutouts and 17,627 saves.

In honor of Rinne, who played his entire NHL career in Nashville, February 24, 2022, has been declared Pekka Rinne Day.

Mayor John Cooper and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman signed a proclamation honoring the player on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now