Tennessee State hires former Titan Eddie George as head football coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University has hired former Tennessee Titan Eddie George to be the Tigers' new head football coach.

TSU officials made the announcement Tuesday morning, one day after the university said it would not be renewing head coach Rod Reed’s contract.

George says this is a challenge he does not take lightly. Says he didn’t believe it when he was approached for the job. Had to ask himself if he wanted to do it. Says coaching is about service and he’s at a place in his life where he’s ready to do that. @NC5 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) April 13, 2021

Athletic director Mikki Allen says George has been a winner in every facet of the game and they look forward to having that translate to winning on and off the field.

George played for the Titans from 1996 until 2003, making four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He became the second NFL running back to rush for 10,000 yards, while never missing a start, behind Jim Brown.

He also won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 as an Ohio State Buckeye.

