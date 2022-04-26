Tennessee Titans GM looks ahead to NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans enter this week’s NFL Draft with seven selections, and the pressure is on general manager Jon Robinson to put together an impactful class after consecutive years in which his draft classes have failed to make much of an impact.

Over the last two years, when the Draft and its lead-up process and evaluation have been largely virtual, the Titans have selected 14 different players. Only four have had any significant role on the field over the past two years.

With a return to normalcy in the evaluation period, Robinson and the Titans hope to get back on track with their selections starting with the no. 26 overall pick Thursday night in round one.

The Titans need to add talent and depth on their offensive line after first and second-round picks the last two years have failed to pan out. They also need to add more playmakers on offense beyond the additions of wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Austin Hooper in free agency. This Draft appears deep in all of those positions.

NewsChannel 5’s Steve Layman sat down with Robinson this week to discuss the team’s active off-season so far, and the GM’s plans heading into the Draft. You can watch the interview on the video player above.