Titans excited about draft class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans entered last season with just five draft picks for this year. They finished the draft with nine new players, six taken in the top four rounds, and a new franchise quarterback in the number one overall pick, Cam Ward.

It was a huge weekend for the team's ongoing rebuild and a major testament to the team's execution of its draft plan.

“We’re just really excited about what we were able to add over the weekend,” President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said. “It’s important to us that we’re going to hold this thing with a strong foundation, and I think it was well documented on the character of these individuals that we brought into this football team. I know it takes some time, but it starts with getting really good football players in here who are also good people. So, we’re excited about the guys we drafted.”

As the number one pick, Ward will have expectations to start right away. But, Will Levis remains on the roster as the Titans didn't even consider trading him during the draft.

General Manager Mike Borgonzi says the Titans are stressing competition at every position on the roster, including quarterback, and won’t name any starters in the offseason.

"It’s a great room we have right now with those four guys,” General Manager Mike Borgonzi said, referencing veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. “That’ll be up to Brian (Callahan) and his staff in terms of reps as we go through the offseason and get into training camp. But we’ll take it step by step here. We’re not going to name any starters here, though, right now in the offseason.”

The Titans hope not just Ward, but the entire class is ready to get down to work as they try to change the culture of a franchise that’s had three straight losing seasons.

"We’re trying to bring in high-character people,” Borgonzi said. “Some of them were captains on their teams, but that helps elevate the culture here. When those people come in here and they work, there’s a standard that we want to set here in this organization in terms of work ethic, accountability, and being a good teammate. And all those guys check the box there.”

Asked how controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk responded to the draft, President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said she’s on board with everything. She wants to be an elite franchise in the league and believes in what they’re doing.