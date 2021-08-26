Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on team’s reserve/COVID list, along with 2 other players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team confirmed Thursday that Tannehill had been placed on the list, along with Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had been added to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Also added to the list are TE Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard. @NC5 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) August 26, 2021

GM Jon Robinson says the team is 97% vaccinated and is taking precautions.

Last month, The Associated Press reported that Tannehill said he had no intention of getting vaccinated against COVID, but the NFL’s extensive protocols for unvaccinated players ultimately changed his mind.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus. Earlier this week, Vrabel said he is feeling almost non-symptomatic after receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice. He remains in quarantine at his home.

The Titans will play the Chicago Bears this Saturday at Nissan Stadium.