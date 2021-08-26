Watch
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on team’s reserve/COVID list, along with 2 other players

Jason Behnken/AP
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 26, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team confirmed Thursday that Tannehill had been placed on the list, along with Geoff Swaim and Justin March-Lillard.

GM Jon Robinson says the team is 97% vaccinated and is taking precautions.

Last month, The Associated Press reported that Tannehill said he had no intention of getting vaccinated against COVID, but the NFL’s extensive protocols for unvaccinated players ultimately changed his mind.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus. Earlier this week, Vrabel said he is feeling almost non-symptomatic after receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice. He remains in quarantine at his home.

The Titans will play the Chicago Bears this Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
